Kaine discusses outdoor economy during visit to Carvins Cove

BOTETOURT CO., Va. (WDBJ) - US Senator Tim Kaine (D-VA) visited Carvins Cove Wednesday afternoon, and joined local leaders to discuss the region’s outdoor economy.

Kaine met with representatives of Visit Virginia’s Blue Ridge, the Roanoke Regional Partnership and other organizations. He said federal funding from the American Rescue Plan and the pending infrastructure bill could help pay for outdoor projects.

“The natural assets of Roanoke have been obvious since I first came here in the 1980s, but I just kind of see a real accelerating momentum, in terms of amassing all of the assets together, marketing them, really pitching Roanoke as this outdoor community,” Kaine said.

“I want to make sure that we’re doing what we can at the federal level, especially on things like the infrastructure bill or public lands policy, to really support activities like those that are happening right here,” he added.

Kaine arrived at the meeting with a bandage on his left foot.

He had been canoeing the James River. On the last day of a recent trip, he spilled boiling water while pouring a cup of coffee.

Kaine said he sustained second degree burns on the top of his foot, but is healing well.

