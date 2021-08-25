Lynchburg teen grazed in shooting just before midnight Tuesday

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lynchburg Police Department is investigating a shooting and malicious wounding Tuesday night.

Just before midnight, officers responded to the 800-block of Brook Street for a report of a malicious wounding and shots fired. One scene, officers were notified that a 16-year-old male suffered a grazing gunshot wound, but he was uncooperative.

Multiple homes and vehicles were also struck in the gunfire exchange. Witnesses described three black males firing weapons and then getting into a small, black sedan.

Anyone who may have captured video of the suspects on a security or doorbell camera is asked to contact the Lynchburg Police Department at (434) 455-6065 or share the footage on the Neighbors portal.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Bond at (434) 455-6161 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900

This is an ongoing investigation.

