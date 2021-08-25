Advertisement

Lynchburg teen grazed in shooting just before midnight Tuesday

(Gray News)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 6:55 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lynchburg Police Department is investigating a shooting and malicious wounding Tuesday night.

Just before midnight, officers responded to the 800-block of Brook Street for a report of a malicious wounding and shots fired. One scene, officers were notified that a 16-year-old male suffered a grazing gunshot wound, but he was uncooperative.

Multiple homes and vehicles were also struck in the gunfire exchange. Witnesses described three black males firing weapons and then getting into a small, black sedan.

Anyone who may have captured video of the suspects on a security or doorbell camera is asked to contact the Lynchburg Police Department at (434) 455-6065 or share the footage on the Neighbors portal.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Bond at (434) 455-6161 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900

This is an ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Roanoke Valley getting first Chili’s restaurant
More than 300 Franklin County High School students are quarantined after cases began popping up...
300-plus Franklin County students quarantined over COVID-19 concerns
COVID positivity rate in VA continues upward trend
The Department of Agriculture is investigating after an accident at Cedar Point.
Woman in ICU with brain injury after metal bracket flies off a roller coaster, hits her in the head
Closure of SB 1-81 in Montgomery County at MM119.3... 8.23.21
I-81 in Montgomery County back open after chase and fatal shooting

Latest News

Head Start offers free child care for qualifying families, as parents return to work after the...
EARLY YEARS: TAP's Head Start offers free child care to qualifying families in Southwest Virginia
Ross Arkell (white male / 86 years of age) was reported missing by a family member just before...
SENIOR ALERT: Franklin County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing adult with dementia
Dept. of Wildlife Resources hosts informational meeting in Montgomery County about chronic...
Dept. of Wildlife Resources hosts information meetings about chronic waste disease in New River Valley
Delays Roanoke City School Buses At Start
Delays Roanoke City School Buses At Start