Missing 14-year-old girl in Roanoke Tuesday night

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Kayla Xavier-Benitez, 14, was reported missing Tuesday night.

Roanoke Police say the girl is believed to be walking towards downtown Roanoke, is autistic and without any medication.

She was last seen in the 1300 block of 3rd St SW at around 9:20 p.m. in jeans, a burgundy shirt, and black shoes.

Contact 911 with help regarding this case.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.