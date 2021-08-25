Advertisement

Missing 14-year-old girl in Roanoke Tuesday night

Roanoke Police say the girl is believed to be walking towards downtown Roanoke, is autistic and without any medication.
Roanoke Police
Roanoke Police
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 11:44 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Kayla Xavier-Benitez, 14, was reported missing Tuesday night.

She was last seen in the 1300 block of 3rd St SW at around 9:20 p.m. in jeans, a burgundy shirt, and black shoes.

Contact 911 with help regarding this case.

