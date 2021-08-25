Our hot and steamy weather continues

Temperatures climb to the 90s through Saturday

Heat index 95-105°

Stray afternoon rain chances

WEDNESDAY

Look for areas of patch fog early Wednesday morning through just after sunrise. That’s followed up by another hot and humid day with a slightly better chance and coverage of afternoon rain and storms. A southwest flow will help trigger a round of afternoon storms firing mainly along the Blue Ridge and points west. These may linger into late evening. We could even see a few in the Piedmont after sunset.

We could see a few isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. (WDBJ Weather)

LATE THIS WEEK

The forecast will remain mostly unchanged through the rest of the week. Expect more summer heat with highs in the 80s and 90s. The only difference is that more moisture may be fed into our area and that could lead to better chances of afternoon storms. Still, chances will be limited to widely scattered pop up showers and storms. This trend will likely continue into next weekend.

Expect daily afternoon/evening chances for showers and storms through the weekend. Coverage will be isolated to scattered with the best coverage along and west of the Blue Ridge. Temperatures remain at or above normal through the period.

Our hazy, hot and humid weather will continue through the weekend. (WDBJ Weather)

THE WEEKEND

Another round of sweltering heat is back Saturday and Sunday with highs in the mid 80s in the mountains to mid-upper 90s across the east,, especially Southside. Not only do we have the heat, but also the humidity. This may lead to heat index values (feels like temperatures) well into the upper 90s.

NEXT WEEK

Next week, models show a cold front stretching across the Great Lakes which may approach the region by Tuesday. but confidence is low on this happening, so will keep threat of storms in the chance range Monday-Tuesday. Temperatures should drop back to normal early next week (mid/upper 80s).

TROPICS

The tropics have been heating up again with three areas being monitored in the Caribbean and Atlantic. At this time, none of the areas appear to impact the United States over the next few days.

If we get any further development, our next storm name would be Ida.