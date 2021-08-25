Police looking for suspect in Danville shooting

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Danville Police are looking for a suspect after a shooting Wednesday afternoon.

Jimel Deshawn Southern, 22, is being sought.

About 4:30 p.m. August 25, officers were called to reports of shots being fired at 211 Nordan Drive, the Nordan Shopping Center. An occupied vehicle was the intended target, police say, and was hit by gunfire, as was a store front. Nobody was hurt.

Police say Southern knew the intended victims and this is not a random act of violence.

Jimel Deshawn Southern has been charged with 2 counts of attempted malicious wounding, 2 counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and 1 count of shooting into an occupied vehicle.

He should be considered armed and dangerous, according to police.

Police say the shopping center is safe for shoppers and employees.

Anyone with information on Southern’s whereabouts is asked to call 911, contact Crime Stoppers at 434-793-0000 or use the crime tips app CARE at p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=818#. Information leading to the arrest of Southern is eligible for a cash reward.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.