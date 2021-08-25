Advertisement

Power outage, early dismissal for Big Island Elementary

The school expects the power outage to last several hours, preventing them from serving lunch...
The school expects the power outage to last several hours, preventing them from serving lunch to students.(AP)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 10:07 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Big Island Elementary School in Bedford County will dismiss early today because of a power outage. According to Bedford County Public Schools, the staff expect the outage to last four to five hours. The school is without water, phones and electricity to prepared lunch.

The school will dismiss Wednesday at 10 a.m.

Regular bus routes will run and parents and guardians are welcome to pick up their children from school as well. Anyone need to make alternate transportation plans can contact the principal via email.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Roanoke Valley getting first Chili’s restaurant
More than 300 Franklin County High School students are quarantined after cases began popping up...
300-plus Franklin County students quarantined over COVID-19 concerns
COVID positivity rate in VA continues upward trend
The Department of Agriculture is investigating after an accident at Cedar Point.
Woman in ICU with brain injury after metal bracket flies off a roller coaster, hits her in the head
Closure of SB 1-81 in Montgomery County at MM119.3... 8.23.21
I-81 in Montgomery County back open after chase and fatal shooting

Latest News

Head Start offers free child care for qualifying families, as parents return to work after the...
EARLY YEARS: TAP's Head Start offers free child care to qualifying families in Southwest Virginia
Ross Arkell (white male / 86 years of age) was reported missing by a family member just before...
FOUND: Franklin County Sheriff’s Office locates missing adult with dementia
Lynchburg teen grazed in shooting just before midnight Tuesday
Dept. of Wildlife Resources hosts informational meeting in Montgomery County about chronic...
Dept. of Wildlife Resources hosts information meetings about chronic waste disease in New River Valley