Power outage, early dismissal for Big Island Elementary

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Big Island Elementary School in Bedford County will dismiss early today because of a power outage. According to Bedford County Public Schools, the staff expect the outage to last four to five hours. The school is without water, phones and electricity to prepared lunch.

The school will dismiss Wednesday at 10 a.m.

Regular bus routes will run and parents and guardians are welcome to pick up their children from school as well. Anyone need to make alternate transportation plans can contact the principal via email.

