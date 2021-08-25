Public hearings on Martinsville town reversion set for September

COLLINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Henry County Board of Supervisors has approved a settlement agreement on reversion, moving the process forward.

The Commission on Local Government will now have three public hearings. The city and county will present their cases to the commission, before residents will be allowed to give their input on the final day of hearings.

“They have a wide range of options to do, from approving it to amending it to rejecting it. They will issue a report in October and based on that report, the two local governments, Henry County and Martinsville, will probably go in front of a three-judge panel,” said George Lyle, Henry County Attorney.

The public input hearing will be held September 9 at the New College Institute.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.