Advertisement

Roanoke Circuit Court works through jury trial backlog

According to Judge David Carson, jury trials are moving along at a normal pace again.
According to Judge David Carson, jury trials are moving along at a normal pace again.(WDBJ7)
By Ashley Boles
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 4:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Over the last 18 months, jury trials have piled up in Virginia, but according to Judge David Carson, chief judge for the 23rd Judicial Circuit, the backlog of jury trials is dwindling.

The sheer number that had accumulated was due to waiting on the Supreme Court to approve jury trial plans for each circuit.

Carson now expects most of the trials to be completed between now and the end of the year.

“The summer is generally a little slow, but starting July 1 or so it has picked up significantly. For me personally, I’ve had four jury trials in the past two weeks. So I think that’s what we’re going to see for the foreseeable future,” said Carson.

Carson also added in the 23rd district, there is a high percentage of jurors showing up for their assigned trials and he hopes to see that trend continue.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Roanoke Valley getting first Chili’s restaurant
More than 300 Franklin County High School students are quarantined after cases began popping up...
Special school board meeting called as hundreds of Franklin County students quarantined over COVID-19 concerns
Photo of Kayla Xavier-Benitez, reported missing from Roanoke
Missing Roanoke girl found safe
COVID positivity rate in VA continues upward trend
The Department of Agriculture is investigating after an accident at Cedar Point.
Woman in ICU with brain injury after metal bracket flies off a roller coaster, hits her in the head

Latest News

Covid-19 vaccines
Roanoke City - Alleghany Health District leader says cases climb, hospitalizations down slightly
FILE - This file photo provided by the Kent County Sheriff shows Ty Garbin.
Man gets 6 years in prison in Michigan governor kidnap plot
Warner Speaks on Defense Manufacturing
Senator Warner praises Danville Institute’s defense manufacturing program
Henry County/Martinsville Reversion
Henry County/Martinsville Reversion
FILE - In this June 18, 2015, file photo, mourners pass by a makeshift memorial on the sidewalk...
Death sentence upheld for Dylann Roof in Black church slayings