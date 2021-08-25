Roanoke Circuit Court works through jury trial backlog

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Over the last 18 months, jury trials have piled up in Virginia, but according to Judge David Carson, chief judge for the 23rd Judicial Circuit, the backlog of jury trials is dwindling.

The sheer number that had accumulated was due to waiting on the Supreme Court to approve jury trial plans for each circuit.

Carson now expects most of the trials to be completed between now and the end of the year.

“The summer is generally a little slow, but starting July 1 or so it has picked up significantly. For me personally, I’ve had four jury trials in the past two weeks. So I think that’s what we’re going to see for the foreseeable future,” said Carson.

Carson also added in the 23rd district, there is a high percentage of jurors showing up for their assigned trials and he hopes to see that trend continue.

