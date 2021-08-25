Advertisement

Roanoke Fire-EMS gets new truck with decontamination system

By Ashley Boles
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 4:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - While you might not notice the difference between one ambulance and the next, Roanoke Fire-EMS Lieutenant Adam Fleming certainly does.

“I’ve seen a major change from when we started ordering ambulances 20 years ago to what we’re buying nowadays,” said Fleming.

It took about four months to design the department’s newest truck, and the design part is arguably the most important, especially in a time when COVID exists.

“We wanted to make sure we had as many safety features on this truck as possible. One of them being a UV air filtration system, that would help filtrate the air as it’s being processed in the truck; the other is the UV lights that kills germs and bacteria on the surface, and with the additional COVID money we had to purchase a disinfectant system in the truck,” said Fleming.

This system works with a push of a button, and it sends a mist throughout the truck to kill bacteria on cracks, crevices, and anything on the floor.

Other trucks in the fleet of 11 don’t have this capability, and the process must be done manually.

“It would literally take 1-2 hours to fully wipe down a truck inside the cabinets, surfaces, get all the nooks and crannies, because at the time we didn’t know what the virus would do. With the implementation of these new features, you’re probably looking at a downtime of 30-45 minutes,” said Fleming.

Which means more time prepared to respond to calls. Another truck with the additional features has already been ordered and will arrive in Roanoke by next summer.

