SENIOR ALERT: Franklin County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing adult with dementia

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help in locating a missing adult with dementia.

Ross Arkell, 86, was reported missing by a family member just before midnight on Tuesday after he walked from his residence in the Bay Front Road/Water’s Edge Country Club area of Penhook.

Arkell was last seen wearing a dark brown shirt, green sweater, brown hat, khaki pants and brown shoes. He is approximately 6 feet tall, 130 pounds.

If anyone locates Arkell or has any information on his whereabouts, please contact the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office immediately at 540-483-3000.

