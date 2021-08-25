Advertisement

SENIOR ALERT: Franklin County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing adult with dementia

Ross Arkell (white male / 86 years of age) was reported missing by a family member just before midnight on Tuesday, Aug. 24.(WDBJ7)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 7:02 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help in locating a missing adult with dementia.

Ross Arkell, 86, was reported missing by a family member just before midnight on Tuesday after he walked from his residence in the Bay Front Road/Water’s Edge Country Club area of Penhook.

Arkell was last seen wearing a dark brown shirt, green sweater, brown hat, khaki pants and brown shoes. He is approximately 6 feet tall, 130 pounds.

If anyone locates Arkell or has any information on his whereabouts, please contact the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office immediately at 540-483-3000.

