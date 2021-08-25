Advertisement

Survey seeks input on in-person absentee voting in Lynchburg

(WDBJ7)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 9:46 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lynchburg Registrar of Voters is asking voters to participate in a brief survey to assist in the decision regarding extending office hours to best accommodate in-person absentee voting.

Christine Gibbons said “We want to make sure we are doing our best to serve the voters in Lynchburg regarding in-person absentee voting. The survey is comprised of seven questions regarding in-person absentee voting, and the results will be presented to the Board of Elections on August 30 for their consideration.”

The survey is available at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/LYHVOTE and will close at midnight, Sunday, August 29.

For more information, contact the Registrar’s Office at (434) 477-5999.

Schools Face Bus Driver Issues Pulaski County August 2021
School Closes Amherst County COVID-19 Update
Mopar Car Show 2021
Science Museum August 24 2021 Show Appearance