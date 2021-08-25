Town of Blacksburg finalizing plans for Tall Oaks Dr. construction, hoping to complete it in the coming months

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - In early July, a major thunderstorm caused a stormwater system to fail and the road above it to be heavily damaged near Tall Oaks Drive. Around a quarter mile of the road is completely closed off now and has made residents wonder what the Town of Blacksburg’s plan of action is for the area.

Deputy Town Manager, Chris Lawrence, said they assessed what happened following the storm. They found that the metal pipe below the road had broken, and the more than 40 year old pipe was just not able to handle the water volume. This led to the water overflow and road damage that is present there now.

Lawrence said they went to an engineering firm to design a new plan for the stormwater system. Those plans have been finalized, the next step is hiring the construction company to begin working on it. He said they are ordering all the material they need for the project, but said construction might not start for another three to four weeks. He understands residents frustrations, but asks the community for patience as they get to work.

“We want to do it right. It’s one thing to just run back out there, and fix the pipe, and fix the road and then walk away from it. But the reality is, it broke for a reason, and there’s just more water going through there. So we really want to fix it right and then not have to go back and mess with it for a long, long time.”

Lawrence said the new products are plastic and he believes they will last a lot longer than the metal pipe that broke. He said the project might take six to eight weeks to finish after the constructions crews get started. This means the project could be done by mid to late November if all goes to plan.

For more information on the Town of Blacksburg, you can head to its website here.

