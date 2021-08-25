Advertisement

Virginia Dept. of Health reinstates COVID-19 Outbreaks Dashboard

(FILE)
(FILE)(Associated Press)
By NBC29 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 11:04 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia Department of Health is reinstating a data dashboard that provides info on COVID-19 outbreaks at schools, colleges and universities, medical care and long-term care facilities, and other services.

The department announced Wednesday, August 25, that it is bringing the dashboard back because of the increased spread of the virus across the commonwealth spurred by the Delta variant.

VDH says the dashboard will be updated weekly, but to keep in mind that there will be delays in public reporting of real-time COVID-19 data and it may take time for each outbreak to be investigated and reported.

More information on on COVID-19 in Virginia can be found at vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus.

