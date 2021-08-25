Advertisement

WATCH LIVE: Local health leaders provide COVID-19 updates for the region

A CDC report from June 2021 shows routine childhood vaccination rates dropped during the first...
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 10:54 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Local health leaders are providing updates Wednesday about the spread of COVID-19 in the region.

Dr. Cynthia Morrow with the Roanoke City - Alleghany Health Districts begins the morning’s updates in a virtual press conference. Dr. Morrow said during her August 10 virtual press conference that older people and unvaccinated people were being disproportionately affected, while all age groups are being represented. About 10 percent of these active cases were occurring in children.

You can watch that 11 a.m. livestream from the WDBJ7+ Digital News Desk here:

Centra Health Hospital in Lynchburg will also provide a COVID-19 update in a virtual press conference at noon.

You can watch that livestream here when it becomes available on the WDBJ7+ Digital News Desk.

