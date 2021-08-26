AARP/Wason Center Poll: McAuliffe leads Youngkin in race for governor

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ/Wason Poll Release) - Former Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe and his Democratic running mates hold leads over GOP candidate Glenn Youngkin and the Republican ticket in advance of the Nov. 2 gubernatorial election, according to a new survey of likely voters by the Wason Center for Civic Leadership and AARP Virginia.

McAuliffe leads Youngkin overall, 50% to 41%, but also shows support from women, younger voters and among voters 50 and older. Youngkin has 95% support of the Republican base.

Click here to see all the poll results.

“These numbers reflect a state that continues to trend blue in presidential and statewide elections as demographic shifts endure in the Commonwealth,” said Wason Center Research Director Dr. Rebecca Bromley-Trujillo. “While there is still room for movement in the race, Youngkin has a tightrope to walk between Trump supporters and more moderate voters across the suburbs of Virginia.”

In the race for lieutenant governor, Democratic Del. Hala Ayala leads former Republican Del. Winsome Sears 52% to 42%, with 6% undecided.

Democratic Attorney General Mark Herring, seeking a third term, leads Republican Del. Jason Miyares 53% to 41%, with 6% undecided.

“It’s a long way to Election Day,” said AARP Virginia State Director Jim Dau. “Candidates should take the opportunity to talk with voters about the issues important to them.”

The results of this survey are based on 800 Virginia registered voters who are likely general election voters, including 277 on landline and 523 on cell phone, conducted Aug. 15-23, 2021. The margin of error for the whole survey is +/- 3.6%.

