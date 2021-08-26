AG Herring meets with Roanoke Valley substance abuse counselors

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - “No corner of the state has been immune to the opioid epidemic,” said Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring as he sat down with Roanoke Valley substance abuse counselors Thursday for an honest conversation.

“One in three people in any given room could be struggling with substance use,” said Christine Wright, a peer recovery services coordinator with the Bradley Free Clinic.

Lawsuits filed by Herring are bringing nearly half a billion dollars in payouts from opioid manufacturers to Virginia.

That money will help fund the Opioid Abatement Authority, established by the state earlier this year, as well as local programs at places like the Bradley Free Clinic.

“It’s really trying to encourage innovative, creative thinking, encouraging cooperation, and making sure that the funding gets directly to the local communities where they can deliver the services that really meet the needs of the people most,” said Herring.

For the past three years, members of the Bradley Free Clinic, Carilion, and other peer recovery initiatives have met once a month working to expand access to care in our region. That Roanoke Valley Collective Response Steering Committee briefed the Attorney General on its work.

“We have to be able to talk about this as a community-wide problem that affects us all,” said Janine Underwood, the executive director of the Bradley Free Clinic.

And that problem of substance abuse has only grown during the pandemic.

“The COVID pandemic with the addiction epidemic created this disastrous storm of isolation, people using alone and overdosing and not having anyone around to revive them,” said Wright.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.