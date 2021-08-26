Advertisement

3,491 new COVID cases reported in Virginia; positive test percentage continues rise

The COVID-19 outbreak is believed to have originated in Wuhan, China.
By Pat Thomas
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 12:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 751,132 total cases of COVID-19 across the commonwealth as of Thursday, August 26, 2021, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020. That’s up 3,491 from the 747,640 reported Wednesday, a bigger increase than the 3,453 cases reported from Tuesday to Wednesday.

NOTE: VDH is now only updating the cases and testing dashboard Monday through Friday.

Per the latest update from the state’s vaccine dashboard, 9,864,091 doses of vaccine have been administered in Virginia as of Thursday, up from the 9,843,546 reported Wednesday. 63.4% of the state’s population has gotten at least one dose, with 56.1% fully vaccinated. 75.5% of Virginians 18 and over have received at least one dose and 67.2% are fully vaccinated.

Click here for the latest statewide guidance.

VDH website offers COVID vaccine info

VACCINE INFO: What you need to know in southwest Virginia

Virginia Dept. of Health reinstates COVID-19 Outbreaks Dashboard

COVID-19 map tracks current hot spots

8,450,260 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests have been conducted in Virginia as of Wednesday, with a 9.9% positivity rate from those tests over the last week, higher than the 9.8% reported Wednesday.

As of Thursday, there have been 11,729 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth since the pandemic’s beginning, up from the 11,715 reported Wednesday.

1,537 people across Virginia were hospitalized as of Thursday with confirmed or test-pending cases of COVID-19, from the 1,485 reported Wednesday. 60,446 COVID patients have been released from hospitals in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic. That’s according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, which gets a daily report from hospitals around the commonwealth.

These hospital numbers are different from those reported by VDH, which only gathers hospitalization status at the time each case is investigated by VDH and is an under-representation of Virginia hospitalizations.

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won’t show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day’s list.

