Amherst County secondary schools closing because of COVID outbreak

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Several Amherst County schools will be closed from Thursday, August 26 until at least September 2.

The Virginia Department of Health recommended temporary closure of all Secondary School facilities in Amherst County, including Amherst County High School, Amherst Middle School, Monelison Middle School and Amherst Education Center, because of an outbreak of COVID- 9.

School officials say a person who tested positive for COVID entered a building without notifying staff, and is the source of “many positive cases” that have led to an outbreak.

To return to school September 2, students will be asked to provide negative test results for COVID-19. Any student who refuses to test will be eligible to return September 7.

Students who test positive or are displaying symptoms must contact their schools to find out when to return.

The VDH will provide a testing clinic in Amherst schools August 31. More information will be provided soon regarding location and times.

School officials say instruction will continue while schools are closed, as all teachers will provide Google Meet links to their students, who will follow their normal class schedules from home. Each principal will send a link Thursday morning for virtual classes. People who need hotspots are told to contact their schools first thing Thursday.

Breakfast and lunch will be provided each day from 10-11 a.m. at every county public school using curbside pickup.

“All healthy students will be expected to attend each of their classes during these days and attendance will be taken,” according to a statement from the school district. All staffers are expected to report to schools, school officials saying VDH believes teachers can adequately isolate from one another to conduct virtual learning.

VDH is not recommending the closure of elementary schools at this point. School officials say they will monitor those schools.

