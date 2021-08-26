Advertisement

Appomattox Sheriff’s Office asks for help finding missing teen

Sage Lily Blair, reported missing from Appomattox County
Sage Lily Blair, reported missing from Appomattox County(Appomattox County Sheriff's Office)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 12:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
APPOMATTOX COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Appomattox County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a missing teenage girl.

Sage Lily Blair, 14, was last reported seen at her home in the Concord area of the county about 9:30 p.m. August 25.

Investigators say she is white with black and blue hair and brown eyes; she is about 5′4″ and 95 pounds.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call 434-352-8241 or 911.

