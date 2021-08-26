Appomattox Sheriff’s Office asks for help finding missing teen

APPOMATTOX COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Appomattox County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a missing teenage girl.

Sage Lily Blair, 14, was last reported seen at her home in the Concord area of the county about 9:30 p.m. August 25.

Investigators say she is white with black and blue hair and brown eyes; she is about 5′4″ and 95 pounds.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call 434-352-8241 or 911.

