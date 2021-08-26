Advertisement

Digital News Producer

WDBJ7 Logo
WDBJ7 Logo(WDBJ7)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 3:00 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WDBJ7 is the Digital News Leader in the Roanoke/Lynchburg market and we are looking for an innovative individual with a passion for news. The digital producer writes, reports, and edits news stories, generates story ideas and provides unique social media posts while overseeing the overall look and content of the website.

WDBJ7 has the top news website, Facebook page and Twitter feed in the area. We want someone who is not only enthusiastic about helping us grow our current digital platforms, but also interested in helping us find new avenues to serve our viewers here in the digital age.

This is a very exciting time for the news business. People are viewing more news than ever and we have so many digital tools available to keep our viewers informed. We want a Digital Producer who is excited about finding creative ways to use these digital tools, while also on the lookout for the next big thing. The digital landscape is changing every day, so innovation and creativity are crucial for our business.

Attention to detail, organization, and strong writing skills are also a priority for this position. It’s a big job, but the person we hire will be surrounded by an amazing team and a group of managers focused on helping the person learn and grow each and every day. This could be your opportunity to take your career to the next level!

Are you up for the challenge? If so, apply online here and email your resume along with some examples of your writing to ewalters@wdbj7.com.

WDBJ/Gray Television Group, Inc. is a drug-free company and requires pre-employment drug testing. Also, if applicable to the position, MVR/Driver’s review and testing. EOE.

Most Read

More than 300 Franklin County High School students are quarantined after cases began popping up...
Special school board meeting called as hundreds of Franklin County students quarantine over COVID-19 concerns
Danielle Wade, 29, was found dead of an overdose inside her Louisville, Kentucky, apartment....
GRAPHIC: Baby survives for days on top of dead mother by gnawing hands
Photo of Kayla Xavier-Benitez, reported missing from Roanoke
Missing Roanoke girl found safe
Three Amherst County Public Schools bus drivers were administered breath tests at a high school...
Amherst County secondary schools closing because of COVID outbreak
Four dogs were abandoned outside Fincastle, off the Blue Ridge Turnpike
Dogs abandoned off Blue Ridge Turnpike near Fincastle

Latest News

WDBJ7 Logo
Anchor/MMJ
WDBJ7 Logo
Technical Media Producer
WDBJ7 Logo
Multimedia Journalist
WDBJ7 Logo
Account Executive Entry-Level Sales Role