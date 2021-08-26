Grayson County Schools mask mandate allows exemptions for those with doctor’s note

GRAYSON COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Grayson County Public Schools’ first day began with a provision to the new mask mandate.

School leaders say any student, faculty or staff with a note from a medical professional, could be exempt from the mask mandate.

This includes a note from family doctor or mental health professional.

“We’ve taken some parents’ notes with students with disabilities or chronic health problems. So, we’re looking at all those in a one-on-one basis, and we’re trying to work with our population, and work with our parents and students, where if we feel that there is a need for a child not to wear a mask because it usually infringes upon their health and we are going to be able to grant that, we’ve also done it with our employees as well,” said Grayson County Publics Schools Superintendent Kelly Wilmore.

Earlier this month, the school board voted 5-to-0 on this update to the statewide mask mandate.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.