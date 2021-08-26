Advertisement

Grayson County wraps up “Clean River Month” with final river cleanup Saturday

The New River in Grayson County on Thursday August 26, 2021.
The New River in Grayson County on Thursday August 26, 2021.(Will Thomas)
By Will Thomas
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 2:27 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
GRAYSON COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - May 13, the Grayson County Board of Supervisors proclaimed August as “Clean River Month.” In an effort to preserve the future of the New River, the county has held organized cleanups every Saturday of the month.

Grayson County, organizations like the Grayson County New River Protectors, volunteers and even visitors have dedicated their time this month to take care of the New River. For Grayson County leaders, it means a lot to see so the support these efforts are getting.

“It is just very important for us to keep our environment clean, so that we can enjoy this natural resource, that we’ve been blessed with, for many years to come,” said Grayson County Tourism/Economic Development Director, Tracy Cornett.

Cornett said this is the first year the county has organized the river cleanups, and hopes to build off this momentum for years to come.

Grayson County organizations have been partnering all month to host the New River Cleanup events. This week’s river cleanup is being led by the New River Wildlife and Conservation Club. For more information on the event and times, visit the event’s website here.

