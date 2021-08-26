Hot and humid with afternoon storms

Temperatures climb to the 90s through Saturday

Heat index 95-105°

Stray afternoon rain chances

REST OF THIS WEEK

The forecast will remain mostly unchanged as high pressure builds overhead and the heat and humidity stick around. Expect more summer heat with highs in the 80s and 90s. The only difference is that more moisture may be fed into our area and that could lead to better chances of afternoon storms again Thursday. Still, chances will be limited to widely scattered pop up showers and storms. This trend will likely continue into next weekend.

Scattered showers and storms are possible again during the afternoon and early evening. (WDBJ)

Expect daily afternoon/evening chances for showers and storms through the weekend. Coverage will be isolated to scattered with the best coverage along and west of the Blue Ridge. Temperatures remain at or above normal through the period.

THE WEEKEND

Another round of sweltering heat is back Saturday and Sunday with highs in the mid 80s in the mountains to mid-upper 90s across the east,, especially Southside. Not only do we have the heat, but also the humidity. This may lead to heat index values (feels like temperatures) well into the upper 90s.

Our string of hot and humid weather continues through the weekend. (WDBJ Weather)

WHAT CAUSES ALL THIS HEAT?

It has been one of the hottest summers in recorded history, ranking 5th hottest in the Roanoke Valley. While we have seen more than 30 days above 90 degrees, it’s the warm overnight lows that are stacking the deck.

The multiple heat waves we’ve seen this year are often caused by a stagnant weather pattern leading to a heat bubble. High pressure located at the surface, combined with another aloft, forces the air downward and compresses it. This leads to persistent, extreme heat. When it sets up nearby, we can get temperatures 10°+ above average.

High pressure at the surface and aloft forces the air downward and compresses it leading to persistent extreme heat. (WDBJ)

NEXT WEEK

Next week, models show a cold front stretching across the Great Lakes which may approach the region by Tuesday. This could bring an additional chance of showers and storms along with a return to near-normal temperatures.

Areas in red have a high likelihood of tropical development in the next 5 days. (WDBJ)

TROPICS

The tropics have been heating up again with three areas being monitored in the Caribbean and Atlantic. At this time, none of the areas will impact the United States over the next few days. However, the Gulf States could be the target area for any possible landfall by early next week.

If we get any further development, our next storm name would be Ida.