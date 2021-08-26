Hot and humid with afternoon storms
Our heat wave continues
- Temperatures climb to the 90s through Saturday
- Heat index 95-105°
- Stray afternoon rain chances
REST OF THIS WEEK
The forecast will remain mostly unchanged as high pressure builds overhead and the heat and humidity stick around. Expect more summer heat with highs in the 80s and 90s. The only difference is that more moisture may be fed into our area and that could lead to better chances of afternoon storms again Thursday. Still, chances will be limited to widely scattered pop up showers and storms. This trend will likely continue into next weekend.
Expect daily afternoon/evening chances for showers and storms through the weekend. Coverage will be isolated to scattered with the best coverage along and west of the Blue Ridge. Temperatures remain at or above normal through the period.
THE WEEKEND
Another round of sweltering heat is back Saturday and Sunday with highs in the mid 80s in the mountains to mid-upper 90s across the east,, especially Southside. Not only do we have the heat, but also the humidity. This may lead to heat index values (feels like temperatures) well into the upper 90s.
WHAT CAUSES ALL THIS HEAT?
It has been one of the hottest summers in recorded history, ranking 5th hottest in the Roanoke Valley. While we have seen more than 30 days above 90 degrees, it’s the warm overnight lows that are stacking the deck.
The multiple heat waves we’ve seen this year are often caused by a stagnant weather pattern leading to a heat bubble. High pressure located at the surface, combined with another aloft, forces the air downward and compresses it. This leads to persistent, extreme heat. When it sets up nearby, we can get temperatures 10°+ above average.
NEXT WEEK
Next week, models show a cold front stretching across the Great Lakes which may approach the region by Tuesday. This could bring an additional chance of showers and storms along with a return to near-normal temperatures.
TROPICS
The tropics have been heating up again with three areas being monitored in the Caribbean and Atlantic. At this time, none of the areas will impact the United States over the next few days. However, the Gulf States could be the target area for any possible landfall by early next week.
If we get any further development, our next storm name would be Ida.