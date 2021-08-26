Liberty University switching to online classes temporarily

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ/Liberty University Release) - At Liberty University in Lynchburg, all residential classes will switch to an online platform and all large indoor gatherings are being suspended beginning Monday, August 30. The mitigation period is slated to last until September 10.

The university says this is part of its ongoing monitoring of positive COVID-19 rates on campus, as well as active community cases and local hospital capacity.

Additional information on these temporary adjustments is available on Liberty’s COVID-19 Response website.

The modifications are intended to “slow the spread of the virus and maintain a safe and healthy campus environment while the institution continues to act responsibly as a community partner in battling the pandemic,” according to a release from the university.

“We are taking the necessary steps and actions to lighten the burden to our medical service providers, the local hospital resources, and to do our part to keep our community safe,” said Keith Anderson, executive director of Liberty’s Student Health Center and Wellness Initiatives. “We understand the severity of the pandemic and desire to act swiftly to ensure the health and safety of our campus. Through collective collaboration with our on-campus partners, Central Virginia Family Physicians (CVFP), and our Liberty University Health & Wellness professionals, we are attending to our asymptomatic and symptomatic campus members as quickly and thoroughly as possible.”

The university will announce upcoming free vaccine clinics to be offered on campus.

Anderson said during this mitigation period, “The university will continue to monitor positive COVID-19 rates on campus and the surrounding community, review information from the Virginia Department of Health, and make necessary updates as needed.”

Additional temporary measures include allowing employees who have worked remotely to return to remote work, adjustments to meal service options such as more outdoor space and takeout, increased capacity for quarantine of positive and symptomatic residential students, and re-introduction of mitigation measures for non-classroom learning environments such as labs and flight training.

Outdoor events, including the Sept. 4 football game against Campbell, will go forward as planned. Liberty’s Williams Stadium will also be used to host the Convocations and Campus Community worship services that are temporarily moved from the indoor Vines Center.

