Miss Virginia Volunteer stops by WDBJ7 Mornin’ to talk about her new title, platform

By Kimberly McBroom
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 8:40 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Breana Turner is the first ever Miss Virginia Volunteer.

The 24-year-old from Northern Virginia won $10,000 in scholarship funds, and she earned the use of an apartment and vehicle for her year of service. Turner holds a master’s degree in public health from Virginia Tech, where she is currently working on her PhD in Translational Biology, Medicine and Health.

Over the last five years, Turner established her own mentoring program, Sisters with Ambition, where she enriches the lives of middle and high-school-age girls through educational workshops and activities. During her reign as Miss Virginia Volunteer, she will continue to advocate for the empowerment of women through her platform focusing on women’s health.

She will then go on to compete for the title of Miss Volunteer America in May 2022.

