Parry McCluer Middle School hosts special store for students

BUENA VISTA, Va. (WDBJ) - There’s a different sort of “store” at Parry McCluer Middle School in Buena Vista.

It doesn’t take any money, but has plenty of products from shampoo and toothpaste to clothes and shoes. Students can come in once a week and pick something out for their use to help learn responsibility, as well as help out with any needs.

It was set up with a grant from the Community Foundation for Rockbridge, Bath and Alleghany, but they say it already has gotten some community support too.

”I came in the other day and there was several bags of clothing that someone had been to Walmart and found things for like a dollar,” said PMMS Principal Debbie Gilbert. “So anything that people are finding they’re bringing in brand new and donating to us.”

The store is expected to open mid-September.

