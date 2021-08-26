Person knowingly having coronavirus entered Amherst County school building, superintendent says

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Only two days ago, Amherst County High School was closed for contact tracing after several reported COVID cases.

The school reopened Wednesday, but only a day later joins others in shutting down.

The high school, Amherst Education Center and the two middle schools will remain closed through September 2.

“So many people are doing what they’re supposed to and all it takes is one,” said Rob Arnold, superintendent.

That “one” Arnold is talking about is one person who entered a building knowing he or she was infected. He said he couldn’t identify the person due to HIPAA.

According to the school website, hundreds of people were already quarantined, but will be joined by more students in remote learning.

“They’re sitting in front of their computers, they’re on Google Meet with their teachers,” said Arnold. “We’ve asked them to follow their normal schedule. Our teachers are in the buildings sitting at their desk and they’re teaching them right now, but that’s a short-term solution.”

School administration didn’t make the move alone.

The health department recommended the shutdown, according to ACPS.

VDH declined an interview Thursday, but did say it’s working with the school system to reformulate mitigation plans, with more details to come soon.

For now, testing clinics will be held next Tuesday at the high school and Monelison Middle School.

“We’re also going to run vaccination clinics there as well because if people feel like that would be a good option for them, we wanna make sure that it’s available,” said Arnold.

Those students who decline to test before September 2 will have to wait until September 7 to physically return to the classroom.

Arnold emphasized the importance of students and staff self-evaluating before coming to school every day to help prevent spread of the virus.

