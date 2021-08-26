Advertisement

Remembering Adam and Alison six years later

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 8:01 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - August 26th is always a really tough day for us here at Your Hometown Station. It was six years ago today that we lost our dear friends, Adam Ward and Alison Parker.  We love and miss them so much. As we do each year, we honor their memories with pictures of their smiling faces, showing the kindness and joy they spread to everyone they encountered. We hope you’ll spend this day honoring them by also spreading kindness. ❤

With Love,

The WDBJ7 Family

