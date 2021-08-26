Advertisement

Roanoke City Schools offers information to parents it says will improve transportation

Officials offer guidance to parents the say will help with delays
Officials offer guidance to parents the say will help with delays(WDBJ)
By Brittany Morgan
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 9:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - It was a smoother second day of class for students and bus drivers at Roanoke City Schools.

Officials with the school board say that they have provided parents with additional information about picking up, dropping off, and the steps the schools and drivers are taking to make sure their children arrive to school on time.  One official tells us that Wednesday morning, all students were at school by 9:30, compared to after 10 A.M. on Tuesday.  This, as the school system continues to compensate for bus driver shortages with double routes, and battle traffic congestion.

“I know it’s hard to continue to ask for patience.  It’s the second day of school in 18 months with a full student body,” says Chris Perkins, the Chief Operations Officer of Roanoke City Schools.

Roanoke City School Officials also say that they all students were returned home 45 minutes ahead of their time on Tuesday.  Tips and resources for parents provided by city school officials can be found here.

The school district would like to thank the hard work of it’s staff and drivers in getting students to and from school

