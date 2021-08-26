Advertisement

Roanoke Co. supervisors tackling parking issues at popular hiking spots

(WDBJ)
By Pete DeLuca
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 4:08 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE Co., Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke County is working to resolve parking issues at some of its most popular hiking attractions.

The Board of Supervisors voted to establish a Towing Advisory Board, which will help line up contracts between the county and towing companies.

That process will help regulate towing fees for people illegally parked at McAfee Knob, Dragon’s Tooth, and Tinker Cliffs.

The county is also working to add clearer ‘no parking’ signs, but it does not have the authority to do that on its own, since the attractions sit on federal land.

“The triple crown really is a treasure in our community and we want to make it the best experience as possible for our citizens and for outside visitors. It is a real asset to our community and we want to be good stewards of that,” said Supervisor Martha Hooker.

The county is working to iron out the details on how much towing from those points will cost.

The new contracts will likely take effect in early 2022.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

More than 300 Franklin County High School students are quarantined after cases began popping up...
Special school board meeting called as hundreds of Franklin County students quarantine over COVID-19 concerns
Danielle Wade, 29, was found dead of an overdose inside her Louisville, Kentucky, apartment....
GRAPHIC: Baby survives for days on top of dead mother by gnawing hands
Photo of Kayla Xavier-Benitez, reported missing from Roanoke
Missing Roanoke girl found safe
Three Amherst County Public Schools bus drivers were administered breath tests at a high school...
Amherst County secondary schools closing because of COVID outbreak
FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2021 photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Marines and...
Kabul airport attack kills 60 Afghans, 12 US troops

Latest News

Michael Anthony Small, wanted for second-degree murder in South Boston
South Boston Police looking for man accused of killing woman
Vittles for Vets
7@four: Vittles for Vets
Vittles for Vets
Vittles for Vets
Attorney General Mark Herring discusses substance abuse prevention, treatment, and recovery...
AG Herring meets with Roanoke Valley substance abuse counselors
FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2021 photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Marines and...
Kabul airport attack kills 60 Afghans, 12 US troops