Roanoke Co. supervisors tackling parking issues at popular hiking spots

ROANOKE Co., Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke County is working to resolve parking issues at some of its most popular hiking attractions.

The Board of Supervisors voted to establish a Towing Advisory Board, which will help line up contracts between the county and towing companies.

That process will help regulate towing fees for people illegally parked at McAfee Knob, Dragon’s Tooth, and Tinker Cliffs.

The county is also working to add clearer ‘no parking’ signs, but it does not have the authority to do that on its own, since the attractions sit on federal land.

“The triple crown really is a treasure in our community and we want to make it the best experience as possible for our citizens and for outside visitors. It is a real asset to our community and we want to be good stewards of that,” said Supervisor Martha Hooker.

The county is working to iron out the details on how much towing from those points will cost.

The new contracts will likely take effect in early 2022.

