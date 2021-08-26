Advertisement

Roanoke emergency crews rescue person from trench

Courtesy Roanoke Fire-EMS Facebook(WDBJ)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 8:37 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Crews with Roanoke Fire and EMS worked this morning to pull a person out of a trench in the 2000 block of Jefferson St. SE.

According to rescue crews, around 6:41 a.m. they were dispatched to the scene where they found someone in a 20 foot trench who was unable to get out.

Crews lowered a ladder into the trench and the person was able to get out safely. They were taken to Roanoke Memorial Hospital to be evaluated.

No other details about the incident were provided.

