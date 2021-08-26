Advertisement

South Boston Police looking for man accused of killing woman

Michael Anthony Small, wanted for second-degree murder in South Boston
By Pat Thomas
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 4:48 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
SOUTH BOSTON, Va. (WDBJ) - South Boston Police are asking for help finding a man wanted for killing a woman.

A murder warrant has been issued for Michael Anthony Small for the death of Mahalia Townes of Clarksville.

Tuesday afternoon, the Halifax County 911 Center got a report of an unresponsive female at the Super 8 Motel on Bill Tuck Highway in South Boston. South Boston Police and Fire and the Halifax County Rescue Squad responded, finding Townes, 26, dead in one of the first-floor hotel rooms. Police say she appeared to have wounds consistent with being assaulted.

The suspect, Small, is from Buffalo Junction. He is 31 years old, Black, 6′2″ and 265 pounds. Police believe he is driving a dark blue 2009 Honda Accord with Virginia license plates number UEU-7304. The vehicle also has a sticker on the rear window that reads “Hope & Harmony”

If you see Small, you’re asked to call 911 immediately. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the South Boston Police Department at (434) 575-7203, the Halifax County Crimeline at (434) 476-8445, or send police a message on Facebook. Callers may remain anonymous, and information leading to an arrest may be eligible for a cash reward.

Officers with Virginia State Police and Clarksville Police Department, as well as deputies with the Halifax County and Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office, assisted with the investigation.

The victim’s body was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner where an autopsy is scheduled to be performed.

