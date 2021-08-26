Students bring “SpongeBob SquarePants: The Broadway Musical” to Pulaski County

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - August 28-29 is your last chance to see SpongeBob SquarePants: The Broadway Musical in Pulaski County!

Middle and high school students have been working on this show all summer, sometimes attending two rehearsals a day! After the hard COVID year they all had in 2020 with social distancing and online learning, this was a fun way to bring them back together.

“Shelden J. Plankton, Karen the Computer Wife, Sandy Cheeks the Squirrel, Patrick Star, SpongeBob SquarePants, Eugene Krabs, Squidward Q. Tentacles, an Electric Skate, Pearl Krabs,” the cast introduced themselves to WDBJ7′s Katey Roshetko.

They are rehearsing for their final performances of this cartoon show come to life.

“5...6...7...8...” the director called out.

“On my way, the pulse is bumping and the traffics spins a fin,” the cast belted.

Seniors and real life best friends Allen Queen and Blake Bauer play best friends, Patrick Star and SpongeBob SquarePants.

“We’re best freinds and this is the friend dance. We’re best friends and this is the friend dance,” they sing.

Dream roles for both of them since 9th grade.

“Now we’re actually doing it. I’m SpongeBob and he’s Patrick,” Bauer said.

“My favorite thing about Patrick is just, he’s loveable I guess you know,” Queen said.

“SpongeBob is a goofy character, right? So I just get to pour myself into that character,” Bauer said.

And leading the cast of colorful characters is theater director, Jeff McCoy.

“It’s a lot of fun,” he said. “The audience is having a blast with it.”

And the students involved are learning so much more than lines and choreography.

“It’s not necessarily about a vocation for the future, but an avocation,” McCoy said. “And it’s been a blast to be able to do that over these past 27 years that I’ve been at the high school.”

And the feeling is mutual.

“Mr. McCoy really has shown me how to be respectful and things like that,” Queen said. “And he’s given us a good, enjoyable life here in high school.”

“He’s taught me a lot of things over the years about respect, working together as a team, getting over stage fright and stuff,” Bauer said. “So I’m just really grateful for everything this theater has done.”

So come on out and visit the sponge that lives in a pineapple under the sea.

“It’s a typical. Incredible. A regular. Exceptional. An ordinary. Extraordinary. Bikini Bottom Day.” The chorus sang out.

Click here to purchase tickets.

