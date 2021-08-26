Advertisement

Students bring “SpongeBob SquarePants: The Broadway Musical” to Pulaski County

PCHS Theater Summer Series presents "SpongeBob SquarePants: The Broadway Musical."
PCHS Theater Summer Series presents "SpongeBob SquarePants: The Broadway Musical."(WDBJ7)
By Katey Roshetko
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 6:01 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - August 28-29 is your last chance to see SpongeBob SquarePants: The Broadway Musical in Pulaski County!

Middle and high school students have been working on this show all summer, sometimes attending two rehearsals a day! After the hard COVID year they all had in 2020 with social distancing and online learning, this was a fun way to bring them back together.

“Shelden J. Plankton, Karen the Computer Wife, Sandy Cheeks the Squirrel, Patrick Star, SpongeBob SquarePants, Eugene Krabs, Squidward Q. Tentacles, an Electric Skate, Pearl Krabs,” the cast introduced themselves to WDBJ7′s Katey Roshetko.

They are rehearsing for their final performances of this cartoon show come to life.

“5...6...7...8...” the director called out.

“On my way, the pulse is bumping and the traffics spins a fin,” the cast belted.

Seniors and real life best friends Allen Queen and Blake Bauer play best friends, Patrick Star and SpongeBob SquarePants.

“We’re best freinds and this is the friend dance. We’re best friends and this is the friend dance,” they sing.

Dream roles for both of them since 9th grade.

“Now we’re actually doing it. I’m SpongeBob and he’s Patrick,” Bauer said.

“My favorite thing about Patrick is just, he’s loveable I guess you know,” Queen said.

“SpongeBob is a goofy character, right? So I just get to pour myself into that character,” Bauer said.

And leading the cast of colorful characters is theater director, Jeff McCoy.

“It’s a lot of fun,” he said. “The audience is having a blast with it.”

And the students involved are learning so much more than lines and choreography.

“It’s not necessarily about a vocation for the future, but an avocation,” McCoy said. “And it’s been a blast to be able to do that over these past 27 years that I’ve been at the high school.”

And the feeling is mutual.

“Mr. McCoy really has shown me how to be respectful and things like that,” Queen said. “And he’s given us a good, enjoyable life here in high school.”

“He’s taught me a lot of things over the years about respect, working together as a team, getting over stage fright and stuff,” Bauer said. “So I’m just really grateful for everything this theater has done.”

So come on out and visit the sponge that lives in a pineapple under the sea.

“It’s a typical. Incredible. A regular. Exceptional. An ordinary. Extraordinary. Bikini Bottom Day.” The chorus sang out.

Click here to purchase tickets.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

More than 300 Franklin County High School students are quarantined after cases began popping up...
Special school board meeting called as hundreds of Franklin County students quarantine over COVID-19 concerns
Danielle Wade, 29, was found dead of an overdose inside her Louisville, Kentucky, apartment....
GRAPHIC: Baby survives for days on top of dead mother by gnawing hands
Photo of Kayla Xavier-Benitez, reported missing from Roanoke
Missing Roanoke girl found safe
Three Amherst County Public Schools bus drivers were administered breath tests at a high school...
Amherst County secondary schools closing because of COVID outbreak
Scattered showers and storms are possible again during the afternoon and early evening.
Another round of storms possible as heat builds Thursday

Latest News

The district has 20% of students under a mask exemption
Franklin County School Board approves mitigation to alleviate COVID exposure in county schools
Officials offer guidance to parents the say will help with delays
Roanoke City Schools offers information to parents it says will improve transportation
VDH is aiming for weekly private testing of students and staff to keep a lid on outbreaks.
VDH working with voluntary school divisions for weekly COVID-19 testing of students, staff
Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger's office says its received confirmation from the DoD...
Va. Congresswoman: DoD authorizes Fort Pickett to temporarily house Afghan refugees