Virginia launches 20th annual checkpoint strikeforce DUI enforcement

Governor Ralph Northam announced that Virginia's 20th annual Checkpoint Strikeforce DUI...
Governor Ralph Northam announced that Virginia’s 20th annual Checkpoint Strikeforce DUI campaign will be ramping up on roads in an effort to help curb alcohol-related traffic fatalities.(123RF)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 4:08 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Governor Ralph Northam announced that Virginia’s 20th annual Checkpoint Strikeforce DUI campaign will be ramping up on roads in an effort to help curb alcohol-related traffic fatalities.

Enforcement of the two-decade-old safety campaign will take place through Labor Day weekend.

In Virginia last year, nearly a third of all traffic-related deaths involved alcohol-related crashes, and more than 14,000 people were convicted of a DUI.

Northam acknowledges that times are hard but everyone has to do better.

“It has been a very, very stressful time for Virginians and Americans, and with that stress and anxiety, we’ve seen an increase in the number of individuals that have been using alcohol...We need to encourage individuals that if they are going to drink - drink in moderation. I think that’s always a good rule, but also not to get behind the steering wheel because it becomes a weapon,” Northam said.

Across the Commonwealth, police will be conducting nearly 560 individual patrols and 74 sobriety checkpoints through Labor Day.

