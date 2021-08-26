Virginia launches 20th annual checkpoint strikeforce DUI enforcement

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Governor Ralph Northam announced that Virginia’s 20th annual Checkpoint Strikeforce DUI campaign will be ramping up on roads in an effort to help curb alcohol-related traffic fatalities.

Enforcement of the two-decade-old safety campaign will take place through Labor Day weekend.

In Virginia last year, nearly a third of all traffic-related deaths involved alcohol-related crashes, and more than 14,000 people were convicted of a DUI.

Northam acknowledges that times are hard but everyone has to do better.

“It has been a very, very stressful time for Virginians and Americans, and with that stress and anxiety, we’ve seen an increase in the number of individuals that have been using alcohol...We need to encourage individuals that if they are going to drink - drink in moderation. I think that’s always a good rule, but also not to get behind the steering wheel because it becomes a weapon,” Northam said.

Across the Commonwealth, police will be conducting nearly 560 individual patrols and 74 sobriety checkpoints through Labor Day.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.