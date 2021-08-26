Advertisement

Virginia leaders issue statements on Kabul airport explosions

Thousands have flocked to Kabul’s international airport as they try to flee Taliban-controlled...
Thousands have flocked to Kabul’s international airport as they try to flee Taliban-controlled Afghanistan in the waning days of a massive airlift.(Source: Obtained by CNN)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 2:37 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Some of Virginia’s political leaders have issued statements about Thursday’s explosions outside the Kabul airport that killed at least 13 people, including US Marines.

U.S. Senator Tim Kaine (D-VA):

“I am closely monitoring the horrific attack at the Kabul airport. My prayers are with the innocent victims and their loved ones. It’s critical that we do all we can to secure the area so we can prioritize the safe and swift evacuation of U.S. citizens and at risk Afghan allies. I thank our servicemembers on the ground for their bravery in helping carry out this vital mission.”

Congressman Morgan Griffith (R-VA):

“Praying for our troops who are risking their lives in Afghanistan to safely evacuate Americans and our Afghan allies.  My heart goes out to the families of our brave service members who have lost their lives or have been wounded in today’s attack.”

U.S. Sen. Mark R. Warner (D-VA):

“I am closely tracking the horrifying situation in Kabul and will remain in touch with intelligence and administration officials as we learn more about today’s attacks. As we await more information regarding the casualties, my thoughts will be with our troops and with the innocent people killed in these brutal acts of terror. We must do everything we can to stabilize the situation outside the airport so that we can resume evacuations of American citizens, SIVs, and the Afghans most in danger as soon as possible. We all owe an enormous debt of gratitude to U.S. servicemembers who are carrying out the mission on the ground despite the great danger and challenges they are facing.”

