Advertisement

What we’ve learned since the 2011 Virginia earthquake

Just how common are strong East Coast earthquakes?
A carport left damaged beside a home from the 2011 earthquake.
A carport left damaged beside a home from the 2011 earthquake.(Virginia Tech)
By Meteorologist Ian Cassette
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 3:51 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WDBJ) - Ten years ago this week, likely the most widely felt earthquake in American history occurred here in Virginia.

August 23, a magnitude 5.8 earthquake struck the small town of Mineral, leaving an estimated $200 to $300 million in damage in the US.

That included damage to the National Cathedral and the Washington Monument in DC, along with hundreds of other residential properties.

Dr. Martin Chapman, director of the Virginia Tech Seismological Observatory, has been studying the 2011 earthquake extensively, along with other strong earthquakes like it.

August 23, 2011
August 23, 2011(USGS)

“It was a very violent earthquake for its size,” said Dr. Chapman. “It had a lot of displacement. And the stress drop associated with it, in other words, the amount of strained energy that was released was very high for a magnitude 5.7 earthquake.”

Since the Louisa County earthquake, scientists have been trying to better understand the Central Virginia Seismic Zone—one of a number of ancient fault lines in the state of Virginia. Figuring out the likelihood when a large earthquake could occur again is extremely important to scientists.

“I hope a lot of the citizens in Central Virginia now are aware of the fact that earthquakes like that are really not that infrequent,” said Dr. Chapman. “An earthquake of that size will occur somewhere in Virginia or in the Middle Atlantic area about once every four to five hundred years.”

“An earthquake of that size will occur somewhere in Virginia or in the Middle Atlantic area about once every four to five hundred years.”

Dr. Martin Chapman, Director of Virginia Tech Seismological Observatory

Earthquakes have been reported along the East Coast since the colonial days. In fact, a magnitude 7.6 earthquake occurred in 1886 in Charleston, South Carolina killing over 100 people. Providing a cautionary tale for us.

While earthquakes in our region occur less frequently than other natural hazards like severe weather or floods, being prepared for anything is the best course of action.

Dr. Chapman says to stay inside whatever building you are in and get under a sturdy desk or table. He says falling debris is a big hazard outside buildings. Coming up in October, Virginia will take part in the Great Southeast ShakeOut earthquake drill.

The main goal of the event is to get Southeasterners prepared for major earthquakes. If you’d like more information, visit here.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

More than 300 Franklin County High School students are quarantined after cases began popping up...
Special school board meeting called as hundreds of Franklin County students quarantine over COVID-19 concerns
Danielle Wade, 29, was found dead of an overdose inside her Louisville, Kentucky, apartment....
GRAPHIC: Baby survives for days on top of dead mother by gnawing hands
Photo of Kayla Xavier-Benitez, reported missing from Roanoke
Missing Roanoke girl found safe
Three Amherst County Public Schools bus drivers were administered breath tests at a high school...
Amherst County secondary schools closing because of COVID outbreak
FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2021 photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Marines and...
Kabul airport attack kills 60 Afghans, 12 US troops

Latest News

Michael Anthony Small, wanted for second-degree murder in South Boston
South Boston Police looking for man accused of killing woman
Vittles for Vets
7@four: Vittles for Vets
Vittles for Vets
Vittles for Vets
Attorney General Mark Herring discusses substance abuse prevention, treatment, and recovery...
AG Herring meets with Roanoke Valley substance abuse counselors
FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2021 photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Marines and...
Kabul airport attack kills 60 Afghans, 12 US troops