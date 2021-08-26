Woman killed in Henry County crash

BASSETT, Va. (WDBJ) - A woman was killed Tuesday afternoon in Henry County along Route 57 and Stone Dr.

According to Virginia State Police, troopers responded to the scene around 2:15 p.m.

Police say the driver of a 1993 Oldsmobile Cutlass was heading west on Route 57, ran off the right side of the road, hit a ditch and rolled.

The driver, Rhonda K. Phillips, 62, of Bassett, died at the scene. She was not wearing a seatbelt.

