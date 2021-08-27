Advertisement

95-year-old man killed in Wythe County crash

(Gray Television)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 11:01 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WYTHE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A 95-year-old man was killed in a crash in Wythe County Wednesday.

Ronald Wayne of Independence was a passenger in the car, according to Virginia State Police.

The crash took place Aug. 25 at 10:15 a.m. on Route 21, less than a mile south of Crockett Road.

The driver of a Chevrolet Impala was headed north on Route 21, ran off the right side of the road, hit a fence and spun back into the road.

No information has been released about the status of the driver.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2021 photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Marines and...
Kabul airport attack kills 60 Afghans, 13 US troops
We love and miss you so much.
Remembering Adam and Alison six years later
The district has 20% of students under a mask exemption
Franklin County School Board approves mitigation to alleviate COVID exposure in county schools
COVID concerns lead to temporary closures of Bonsack, Linkhorne elementary schools
The Salem Fire and EMS confirms they responded to the fire on the 1400 block of Azalea Street,...
Salem home severely damaged by fire

Latest News

A 62-year-old woman was killed when her car ran off the road.
Woman killed in Henry County crash
I-81 Closure in Montgomery County
I-81 Closure in Montgomery County
Closure of SB 1-81 in Montgomery County at MM119.3... 8.23.21
I-81 in Montgomery County back open after chase and fatal shooting
Woman killed in Charlotte County crash