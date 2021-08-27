Advertisement

Bonsack Elem. begins temporary COVID closure

Bonsack Elem. began a temporary COVID closure on Friday, Aug. 27.
Bonsack Elem. began a temporary COVID closure on Friday, Aug. 27.(WDBJ7)
By Pete DeLuca
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
ROANOKE Co., Va. (WDBJ) - Friday, Bonsack Elementary School began a COVID-related closure.

The decision to temporarily shut down was made after multiple COVID cases developed among students and staff.

Superintendent Ken Nicely said Roanoke County Public Schools was advised by the Virginia Department of Health to pause in-person learning at the school.

He said the health department determined most of the cases originated outside the school.

“We’re relying on their [VDH] expertise and their epidemiologists to make that determination in terms of does a classroom need to pause for a few days, in this case does a whole school need to pause for a few days, just so they can have a better handle in terms of what kind of exposures or possible transmissions are occurring and try to calm that down so we can resume and get back to in-person learning,” said Nicely.

Each student was sent home with a laptop so they can continue learning virtually.

Bonsack Elementary is set to re-open on Wednesday, September 1st.

