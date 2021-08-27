Goshen music festival Saturday

GOSHEN, Va. (WDBJ) - In Goshen They’re having a big music festival Saturday.

They have the stage up and they’ve been mowing a comfortable area in the shade of spreading trees for hours of music behind the Goshen Volunteer Fire Department firehouse. There will be four bands, from bluegrass to rock, and vendors for food and other products.

”When we started talking about doing this, we sent out the word that, hey, we want to do this and don’t know how and need help,” said town council member Stephen Bickley. “And we had bands that were calling us saying, hey, I want to come help, I want to play. What can I do to help out?”

It’s all in support of the planned community center Goshen hopes to put into the old school building in town. The music starts at noon.

