Advertisement

Goshen music festival Saturday

The stage and shelters for vendors await Saturday's event.
The stage and shelters for vendors await Saturday's event.(WDBJ7 Photo)
By Bruce Young
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 5:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GOSHEN, Va. (WDBJ) - In Goshen They’re having a big music festival Saturday.

They have the stage up and they’ve been mowing a comfortable area in the shade of spreading trees for hours of music behind the Goshen Volunteer Fire Department firehouse. There will be four bands, from bluegrass to rock, and vendors for food and other products.

”When we started talking about doing this, we sent out the word that, hey, we want to do this and don’t know how and need help,” said town council member Stephen Bickley. “And we had bands that were calling us saying, hey, I want to come help, I want to play. What can I do to help out?”

It’s all in support of the planned community center Goshen hopes to put into the old school building in town. The music starts at noon.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2021 photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Marines and...
Kabul airport attack kills 60 Afghans, 13 US troops
We love and miss you so much.
Remembering Adam and Alison six years later
The Salem Fire and EMS confirms they responded to the fire on the 1400 block of Azalea Street,...
Salem home severely damaged by fire
The district has 20% of students under a mask exemption
Franklin County School Board approves mitigation to alleviate COVID exposure in county schools
COVID concerns lead to temporary closures of Bonsack, Linkhorne elementary schools