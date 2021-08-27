Hometown Eats: Peak Energy and Nutrition in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - This week WDBJ7 is taking you to a coffee, tea, and smoothie shop like nothing else in the area. Peak Energy and Nutrition is a one stop shop for great tasting drinks and a whole lot of positive energy.

Located off Shenandoah Avenue, this new kind of café is making a name for itself in Roanoke.

“We offer great nutrition to the community,” co-owner, Bear Simpson said.

“Everything we have in here is literally for everybody,” co-owner, Cool J Montgomery added.

Peak Energy and Nutrition makes all its drinks with Herbalife Nutrition. If it’s your first visit, the menu can look daunting, but the staff at Peak Energy will walk you through it.

“What are you looking for? Are looking for chocolate, are you a nut lover, are you looking for fruit flavors?” Bell Simpson, co-owner and Bear’s wife, said.

All their shakes are meal replacements.

“Twenty-four grams of protein. Twenty-one minerals and vitamins,” Bell Simpson said. “Anywhere between 200-350 on the calories.”

“What we’re going to make right now is our Fruity Pebbles,” Bear Simpson said walking WDBJ7′s Katey Roshetko through the process. “One level scoop. Drop it in there like that. And then we’re going to blend it.”

He added ice and sugar free lemon pudding mix, then blended it again.

“Smooth and creamy,” he said pouring it into a cup. “And we are not finished yet. It’s about to get really good.”

He added sugar-free Reddi-wip and topped it off with a sprinkle of Fruity Pebbles cereal.

“And there you have it, our Fruity Pebbles shake!” Bear Simpson exclaimed.

“Oh my goodness,” Roshetko said after he first sip. “That is fantastic. It doesn’t have that powdery taste.”

She couldn’t wait to try her next one - the Orange Crème .

“Got your protein drink mix right here,” Montgomery said adding two scoops of orange crème shake powder. “Then we got a little bit of white chocolate.”

“Oh, I do love white chocolate,” Roshetko said.

After it was perfectly blended, sealed with a plastic lid, Montgomery handed it to Roshetko.

“Wow! That does taste exactly like an Orange Dreamsicle,” she said.

And that is a key point point of their brand.

“The shakes literally taste like their names,” Bell Simpson said. “So if you’re thinking that a s’mores can’t really taste like it, no, it tastes like a s’mores. It’s really that good.”

What else is really good is the tea.

“I’m not even a tea person but I would order this again and again,” Roshetko said.

They made Roshetko the Captain America tea with strawberry and blue blast flavoring.

“Now why is it called Captain America? I have no idea,” Roshetko said sarcastically.

“Hmmm I wonder,” Bell Simpson laughed.

“Oh my goodness. That is refreshing!” Roshetko said, taking a sip. “I can definitely see how if these can help you lose weight, hit your fitness goals and stuff like that, you’d come back again and again because it also tastes good.”

The Tropical Sunrise drink also hit the spot!

“You got to go down a little bit,” Montgomery told Roshetko to stick the straw further down in the cup.

“Oh I got to drink down he says,” Roshetko laughed.

“You’re only drinking the tropical punch part,” Montgomery said.

“But that tropical punch part was good though,” Roshetko said, then smiled. “But the bottom... wow!”

“Now you got to mix them together,” he laughed.

One of the things that makes these teas even better for your body is the aloe concentrate that’s added.

“This here actually soothes the stomach and the lining of the stomach. Helps with bloat,” Bell Simpson said.

“We like that,” Roshetko said to the camera. “Yeah we do.”

Four for four and she still had a coffee to try.

“We use our Mocha high protein coffee,” Bear Simpson said. “Fifteen grams of protein, sugar-free caramel, a sprinkle of salt.”

“Oh I am a coffee girl,” Roshetko said after a hearty sip. “That is so good.”

But Peak Energy offers more than just a good pick me up or a new way to better health, they’re also about building a strong community.

“Just to have something where we can bring people in and see their stories, and see their results and see their happiness,” Bear Simpson said. “And to have people come in and go, ‘Oh I needed this today!’ That’s what lifts us up and makes us want to do it even more everyday.”

“It’s one of those things that like we truly put our heart and our words and everything that we say to make sure that we give the best experience and best taste ever,” Montgomery added.

“To good friends, good health, and great energy. Cheers!” Roshetko raised a toast.

“Cheers!” Everyone laughed.

Peak Energy and Nutrition is open Monday-Saturday.

Monday: 7:00 AM - 6:30 PM

Tuesday: 7:00 AM - 6:30 PM

Wednesday: 7:00 AM - 6:30 PM

Thursday: 7:00 AM - 6:30 PM

Friday: 7:00 AM - 6:30 PM

Saturday: 11:00 AM - 4:00 PM

Sunday: CLOSED

