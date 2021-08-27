Lynchburg City Schools reacts to pandemic ridden SOL testing results

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Low test scores for secondary education assessments were predicted nationally because of the COVID 19 pandemic. Thursday morning, Virginia’s Standards of Learning scores were released, and some area data reflected what education experts predicted.

In the district, 60% of students passed reading, 46% passed science, and only 36% passed the math SOL.

“This is kind of a gut punch,” says Lynchburg City School’s Director of Curriculum & Instruction, Dr. Allison Jordan.

“These test results reflect a national and state trend with unprecedented challenges,” adds Dr. James Coleman, Lynchburg City School Board Chair.

Challenges that limited tactile and in person learning. School officials noted that the SOL’s reflect student learning from the spring, but does not include any progress made through tutoring and summer classes.

“It’s data that is useful, it gives us a brad sweep and some information about cohorts and some individual student progress, but it’s one small piece,” notes Deputy Superintendent Amy Pugh.

Academic support needs are already in progress for students based on what the school system believes is a more comprehensive assessment of student abilities. Looking ahead, the school system says it will continue to prioritize health while bridging the gaps in student success. This includes summer school, before and after school tutoring, and opportunities for students to bridge gaps in subjects. School leaders say that this is possible by physically walking students back to their previous grade level subject to allow them additional reinforcement of topics with which students struggle.

“Student safety is out upmost concern,” reinforces Dr. Jordan. “We know students are resilient. I tell myself that on a daily basis and it’s hard for me to say that without crying but our students are resilient, and we know that we will help them recover any learning loss. We have to be committed, no matter what mode of instruction, LCS is committed to providing quality instruction for our students.”

Lynchburg City School officials also say that a lower percentage of students took the SOL exam at the end of last year. Just under 79 percent of students in tested grades took math tests in 2021, compared to 99% of students that took that test before the pandemic in 2019.

