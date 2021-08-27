Man in critical condition after Danville shooting; no one arrested

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A man is in critical condition after being shot in the back in Danville Friday morning.

Shortly after 5 a.m.. Danville Police officers responded to calls of shots being fired in the area of Glendale Avenue and Verne Street, and found a crime scene. A short time later, a man arrived at an emergency room suffering from a single gunshot wound to the back.

Police say the victim was hit while in a vehicle, and appears to have been targeted by the shooter.

No one has been arrested.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to contact Danville Police Department Patrol at 799-6510, Investigations at 799-6508, 911, Crime Stoppers at 434-793-0000, or through social media, or use Danville’s crime tips app CARE at p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=818#.

Information leading to an arrest and conviction in this case will be eligible for a cash reward.

