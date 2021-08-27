Advertisement

Man in critical condition after Danville shooting; no one arrested

Generic crime scene image
Generic crime scene image(Gray)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 10:47 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A man is in critical condition after being shot in the back in Danville Friday morning.

Shortly after 5 a.m.. Danville Police officers responded to calls of shots being fired in the area of Glendale Avenue and Verne Street, and found a crime scene. A short time later, a man arrived at an emergency room suffering from a single gunshot wound to the back.  

Police say the victim was hit while in a vehicle, and appears to have been targeted by the shooter.

No one has been arrested.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to contact Danville Police Department Patrol at 799-6510, Investigations at 799-6508, 911, Crime Stoppers at 434-793-0000, or through social media, or use Danville’s crime tips app CARE at p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=818#.

Information leading to an arrest and conviction in this case will be eligible for a cash reward.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2021 photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Marines and...
Kabul airport attack kills 60 Afghans, 13 US troops
We love and miss you so much.
Remembering Adam and Alison six years later
The district has 20% of students under a mask exemption
Franklin County School Board approves mitigation to alleviate COVID exposure in county schools
COVID concerns lead to temporary closures of Bonsack, Linkhorne elementary schools
The Salem Fire and EMS confirms they responded to the fire on the 1400 block of Azalea Street,...
Salem home severely damaged by fire

Latest News

95-year-old man killed in Wythe County crash
COVID test positivity rate up to 10% in Virginia
Virginia flags to be lowered in honor of Kabul attack victims
Peak Energy and Nutrition
Hometown Eats: Peak Energy and Nutrition