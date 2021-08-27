Mornin’ team takes adventure to Treetop Quest Explore Park

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Summer may be winding down, but there are still plenty of outdoor activities you can enjoy in the Roanoke area. Some members of the WDBJ7 morning team took to the trees in a zip lining adventure at Treetop Quest Explore Park.

Park administrators say safety comes first.

“What we have is a continuous belay system, so once you clip in, you’re not able to come off until you reach the end. So you’re constantly hooked into the course and it’s very safe. It’s a great way to not only get outside and enjoy outdoors, but also to get out and have a great adventure, ”Roanoke County Recreation and Tourism Coordinator Alex North said.

One Salem woman says she’s been on the course and it’s so safe, she tapped her 14-year-old grandson to do it with her. “It’s really nothing. I go on top of my roof. The roof is scarier than this. I have no cable, I have no C-clamp. This is totally, totally safe,” Juanita Duncan said.

Treetop Quest Explore Park has 4 courses, one all zip lining and three that combine zip lining and obstacle courses. Regardless of which you choose, it’s sure to be a workout.

“It’s body, upper strength body and stuff. You know you got to be strong to come out here, if not, you know… you’ve got to work out to do it, but it keeps you strong and healthy, and young,” Duncan said.

As COVID-19 cases continue to climb across the commonwealth, administrators say ziplining is a safe activity for folks to try.

“It’s outdoors. The course lends itself to naturally keeping people separated and away from each other,” Program Supervisor Ben Crowley said.

In case you’re afraid of heights or not convinced it’s for you, the park has an open door policy.

“We invite everybody to come out and take a look at the course. You can walk all the way down through the course and see everything. You can watch people go through it,” Crowley said.

The course is now open only on weekends but there are a few opportunities to put a headlight on your helmet and explore it at night this fall.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.