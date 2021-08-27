Advertisement

Nelson County Public Schools closed to all students Friday following fight at high school, need for COVID cleaning

Image of crayons and red apple against blackboard
Image of crayons and red apple against blackboard(Storyblocks)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 6:15 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - According to a post on the Nelson County Public Schools Facebook page, students will not attend school Friday, Aug. 27.

Reasons include an investigation into an altercation between students at the high school on Thursday, a need to deep clean the school because of an increase in COVID cases in the area and the ensuing heatwave.

The announcement posted late Thursday night states:

“In an effort to give time for staff to complete a thorough investigation into the incident today at the high school, to allow our staff to conduct a deep cleaning of our schools and vehicles, and to allow a reprieve from the ongoing heat, Nelson County Public Schools will be closed for all students on Friday, August 27, 2021. Teachers and staff should report for a workday. Staff will evaluate, adjust, and implement safety protocols and procedures and align any counseling services as may be needed in preparation for classes to resume on Monday, August 30, 2021.”

The incident involving students earlier in the day was shared on Facebook as well.

According to NCPS, local law enforcement officers disrupted an altercation between two students. Then another student became confrontational and was detained by authorities.

“Safety is a top priority in our schools and for our students. Staff and administration are collaborating with authorities and conducting a thorough investigation into this incident involving several students at Nelson County High School,” NCPS posted on Facebook. “In an effort to secure the safety of all of our students and staff, there will be heightened security measures in place as long as necessary.”

