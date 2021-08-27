One man hurt in NW Roanoke shooting; no one in custody

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - One man is hurt after a shooting in northwest Roanoke, and police have made no arrests.

Police were called late the morning of August 27 and found a man with a gunshot wound in the 900 block of Kellogg Avenue NW.

Police say his injuries appeared to be non-life-threatening and he was taken to a hospital.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call (540) 344-8500. You can also text 274637; begin the text with “RoanokePD” to ensure it’s properly sent. Calls and texts can remain anonymous.

