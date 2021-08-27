Advertisement

One man hurt in NW Roanoke shooting; no one in custody

By Pat Thomas
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 1:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - One man is hurt after a shooting in northwest Roanoke, and police have made no arrests.

Police were called late the morning of August 27 and found a man with a gunshot wound in the 900 block of Kellogg Avenue NW.

Police say his injuries appeared to be non-life-threatening and he was taken to a hospital.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call (540) 344-8500. You can also text 274637; begin the text with “RoanokePD” to ensure it’s properly sent. Calls and texts can remain anonymous.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2021 photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Marines and...
Kabul airport attack kills 60 Afghans, 13 US troops
We love and miss you so much.
Remembering Adam and Alison six years later
The district has 20% of students under a mask exemption
Franklin County School Board approves mitigation to alleviate COVID exposure in county schools
The Salem Fire and EMS confirms they responded to the fire on the 1400 block of Azalea Street,...
Salem home severely damaged by fire
COVID concerns lead to temporary closures of Bonsack, Linkhorne elementary schools

Latest News

A state law enacted in June prohibits businesses from asking for proof of COVID-19 vaccination,...
Smith Mountain Lake restaurant requires vaccination to dine in
Two members of the WDBJ7 Mornin' team discovered Explore Park.
Mornin’ team takes adventure to Treetop Quest Explore Park
Treetop Quest Explore Park
Treetop Quest Explore Park
Sovah Health restricting emergency room lobby visitors over COVID concerns