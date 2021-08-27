Advertisement

Pam Northam highlights early childhood education during visit to Greenvale School

Virginia's First Lady Pam Northam visited TAP's Greenvale School in Roanoke on Friday.
Virginia's First Lady Pam Northam visited TAP's Greenvale School in Roanoke on Friday.(wdbj7)
By Joe Dashiell
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 7:48 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia’s First Lady Pam Northam has travelled over 10,000 miles visiting schools in the Commonwealth.

On Friday, she marked a milestone during a stop in Roanoke.

Northam toured the Greenvale Head Start Center operated by Total Action for Progress. It was her 200th visit to a school or early childhood education program.

“We really want to ensure that all at-risk three and four-year-olds have great learning opportunities in those early years, and make sure they’re ready for kindergarten,” Northam said. “And that means we’re really going to have to ramp up the funding opportunities for great programs like this.”

Northam also read to a group of children during her visit to the Greenvale School.

TAP Head Start educates more than 1,100 students in 18 centers throughout the region.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2021 photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Marines and...
Kabul airport attack kills 60 Afghans, 13 US troops
The Salem Fire and EMS confirms they responded to the fire on the 1400 block of Azalea Street,...
Salem home severely damaged by fire
We love and miss you so much.
Remembering Adam and Alison six years later
The district has 20% of students under a mask exemption
Franklin County School Board approves mitigation to alleviate COVID exposure in county schools
Image of crayons and red apple against blackboard
Nelson County Public Schools closed to all students Friday following fight at high school, need for COVID cleaning

Latest News

WDBJ7′s Anthony Romano interviews William Fleming head coach Jamar Lovelace.
Heritage vs. William Fleming Interview
Roanoke police investigate Friday “road rage” shooting
Law professor weighs in on workplace vaccine mandates
The stage and shelters for vendors await Saturday's event.
Goshen music festival Saturday