Pam Northam highlights early childhood education during visit to Greenvale School

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia’s First Lady Pam Northam has travelled over 10,000 miles visiting schools in the Commonwealth.

On Friday, she marked a milestone during a stop in Roanoke.

Northam toured the Greenvale Head Start Center operated by Total Action for Progress. It was her 200th visit to a school or early childhood education program.

“We really want to ensure that all at-risk three and four-year-olds have great learning opportunities in those early years, and make sure they’re ready for kindergarten,” Northam said. “And that means we’re really going to have to ramp up the funding opportunities for great programs like this.”

Northam also read to a group of children during her visit to the Greenvale School.

TAP Head Start educates more than 1,100 students in 18 centers throughout the region.

