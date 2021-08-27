Pulaski working to help people without water after break

PULASKI, Va. (WDBJ) - The Town of Pulaski reports its Public Works department is still working to resolve an issue with the pump station near Calfee Park.

One of the pump stations, located near Calfee Park, went through an emergency automatic shutoff Friday morning, according to the town, because there was no water in the pump. The pump has been turned back on and is filling with water.

Many people started having no water early Thursday because of at least one water main break, which the town says has been fixed.

According to a town Facebook post, “Any ongoing disruption in water service is not due to the breaks that occurred yesterday; those have been repaired.”

A Fire Department truck will be set up in the lower parking lot at Calfee Park from 3–6 p.m. Friday to provide water to residents who still don’t have access to water. Anyone who visits is asked to have your own containers to fill with water.

The town says, “We hope to have everything resolved today (Friday) and have water services restored for residents that continue to be affected.”

