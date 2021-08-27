Riner Volunteer Fire Department to host open house for new fire station on Saturday

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Riner Volunteer Fire Department moved into its new station more than two years ago. But before it had a chance to show the new station to the community, the COVID-19 pandemic hit. RVFD has been serving the Montgomery County community since 1957. 3595 Riner Road is the RVFD’s third home since it was started.

“In my time here I never thought I’d see the third station, but it’s all good. It’s good for us to be at this station, and be here for a long time,” said RVFD Lifetime Member, Billy Caldwell.

Each member of RVFD is a volunteer. Right now, Caldwell said there are around 35 active members and 9 lifetime members. He said they have always been able to run operations smoothly overall, but the new station gives them an upgrade in vehicle space and emergency response time.

“It was a pretty easy transition. We came to a much bigger building, at the other station we had some trucks parked in between trucks. Responding and getting to a fire is much easier out of this station.”

Saturday morning, RVFD is inviting the community to come see their new station for the first time.

“We try to stay connected with the community. But also, we’re all taxpayers so this is their money, so we’d like them to see what the county does for them.”

Caldwell hopes they get plenty of visitors, so they can get an idea of what it’s like to be a firefighter for a day.

The open house will be at 3595 Riner Road on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and lunch will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

