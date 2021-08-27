Advertisement

Roanoke County School Board talks COVID and Bonsack closing at meeting

15 cases have been reported at the school
15 cases have been reported at the school(Roanoke County Schools)
By Brittany Morgan
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 10:48 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke County School Board held their regular meeting Thursday night, just hours after the announcement of the closing of Bonsack Elementary School at the direction of the Virginia Department of Health.

During the meeting, officials spoke about how multiple factors, including where it’s most likely that the students got COVID, play into the decision of closing a classroom or a school.  When it is determined that a student spread the virus to another student in the class, that constitutes an outbreak, and a reason to close the school. 

The Roanoke County School’s COVID Dashboard shows that there are currently 12 students who have tested positive for COVID, and 3 staff members.

Students will learn remotely through August 31st.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

More than 300 Franklin County High School students are quarantined after cases began popping up...
Special school board meeting called as hundreds of Franklin County students quarantine over COVID-19 concerns
FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2021 photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Marines and...
Kabul airport attack kills 60 Afghans, 13 US troops
Danielle Wade, 29, was found dead of an overdose inside her Louisville, Kentucky, apartment....
GRAPHIC: Baby survives for days on top of dead mother by gnawing hands
Photo of Kayla Xavier-Benitez, reported missing from Roanoke
Missing Roanoke girl found safe
Three Amherst County Public Schools bus drivers were administered breath tests at a high school...
Amherst County secondary schools closing because of COVID outbreak

Latest News

The district had almost 20% fewer students take the SOLs in 2021.
Lynchburg City Schools reacts to pandemic ridden SOL testing results
Liberty University switching to online classes temporarily
Clothes are among the items available in the PMMS store.
Parry McCluer Middle School hosts special store for students
School leaders say students, faculty or staff with a note from a medical professional, could be...
Grayson County Schools mask mandate allows exemptions for those with doctor’s note