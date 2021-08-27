Roanoke County School Board talks COVID and Bonsack closing at meeting

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke County School Board held their regular meeting Thursday night, just hours after the announcement of the closing of Bonsack Elementary School at the direction of the Virginia Department of Health.

During the meeting, officials spoke about how multiple factors, including where it’s most likely that the students got COVID, play into the decision of closing a classroom or a school. When it is determined that a student spread the virus to another student in the class, that constitutes an outbreak, and a reason to close the school.

The Roanoke County School’s COVID Dashboard shows that there are currently 12 students who have tested positive for COVID, and 3 staff members.

Students will learn remotely through August 31st.

